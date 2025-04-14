Ambedkar Belongs to All, Not Just a Few: CPM

Gadwal: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is not a leader of any particular group but an inspiration to all sections of society, said A. Venkataswamy, CPM District Secretary. He participated in a program organized by the government on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday at the district headquarters, where he paid floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkataswamy criticized the BJP, stating that ever since it came to power, it has been attempting to portray Ambedkar as a leader belonging only to select communities in order to advance its divisive politics. While Dr. Ambedkar is the individual with the highest number of statues worldwide, it is also under BJP rule that the largest number of his statues have been destroyed, he lamented.

He further stated that atrocities such as murders and rapes against Dalits have increased under BJP governance, and there have even been instances of mass village boycotts targeting the Backward Classes (BCs).

He emphasized that every community has benefited from the Constitution and highlighted that Dr. Ambedkar ensured equal rights for women, the right to vote, political reservations based on population, and provisions such as judicial review and the authority of the judiciary to protect people’s freedom and liberty.

He lauded Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as a visionary who safeguarded people’s rights through the Constitution and said that true tribute to Ambedkar lies in protecting the Constitution. He called upon the public to come forward and participate in people's movements in that direction.

The event was attended by CITU District Vice President Upper Narsimha, VVL Union District President Dyam Anji, advocate Lakshmanna Swamy, Hamali Union President Ranganna, workers Gajendra, Babanna, Savarna, and others.