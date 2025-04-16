Ambedkar Jayanthi Celebrations in Narsapur Village: Unity, Procession, and Food Drive

Live
Narsapur village in Vikarabad district celebrated Ambedkar Jayanthi Uchavalu today. All villagers, men and women, regardless of caste or religion, dressed in blue, laid garlands before Ambedkar's statue and held a flag parade.
They carried Ambedkar's photograph with Baja Bajantri and continued the procession through the village until evening. In the evening, a food collection was held for the villagers. The president, vice-president, secretary of Ambedkar, leaders of the youth association, young people, and women participated.
