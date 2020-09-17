Amendment orders issued on LRS in Telangana

The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders amending GO 131 which was issued by the government earlier. This comes after several requests from the general public that the land regularization charges are very high.

According to the recent amendment, the government mentioned that the lands will be regularized based on the market value at the time of registration. Even in the last day of the monsoon assembly session, Congress leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin, MLA Jaggareddy, Sandra Venkat Veeraiah also observed that the regularization of land as per current value will be a burden to the poor and middle-class people.



Replying to them, the minister KT Rama Rao said that the government will amend the GO 131 by regularizing them as per the land value at the time of registration. With the amendment, 50 per cent of the burden on the denizens will be eased, said the minister.



"The amendment to 'Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020' with regard to rates of regularization to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS scheme 2015," the orders said. It also mentioned that LRS regularization charges include NALA (Non-Agricultural Land Assessment) charges also and no separate NALA charges shall be paid.











