Amid Mizzle, Citizens lap up chilly weather
Hyderabad: The depression in Bay of Bengal has resulted in a change in the weather conditions in Telangana. Many areas in the state witnessed light to moderate rains and the city of Hyderabad also experienced drizzles on the second consecutive day on Thursday. Chilly weather conditions will continue till Friday, Indian Meteorological Department predicted.
Many areas in the city received light showers in the evening and the same weather conditions will prevail for one more day as the depression was still impacting neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
Cloudy and chilly weather conditions were observed in the border districts of Telangana and also in Hyderabad for the second consecutive day. Light rain, overcast skies and sporadic drizzles continued to affect parts of Hyderabad and districts.
The chilly conditions prevailed across Hyderabad due to cold winds and the minimum temperatures based on Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) data, hovered between 19 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius.
The IMD bulletin said that Siddipet recorded 3.3 mm of rainfall between Wednesday evening and early hours of Thursday. In Hyderabad, light showers ranging between 2.5 mm and 1 mm were recorded at Hayathnagar, Marredpally, Uppal, Moula Ali, Kapra, Shaikpet, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, Musheerabad, etc.