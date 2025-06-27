Amit Shah to inaugurate NTB hqrs in Nizamabad on June 29

Hyderabad / Nizamabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially inaugurate the headquarters of the National Turmeric Board (NTB) in Nizamabad on June 29.

After inaugurating the BJP’s Nizamabad District party office and an exhibition on the emergency, he addressed the media on Thursday. He mentioned that Shah will also unveil a statue of D Srinivas, who played a significant role in Telangana state politics and later became affiliated with the BJP. “His first death anniversary will be commemorated on June 29. On this occasion, MP Arvind Dharmapuri has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to unveil his statue, a request that Shah has graciously accepted,” he added.

Kishan Reddy stated that the fight for the establishment of a Turmeric Board for turmeric farmers has been ongoing for a long time. Various political parties have made numerous promises to these farmers, but they have failed to deliver on them. The implementation of those promises has been lacking. However, the NTB has been established with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a significant achievement that the Central Government has decided to set up the National Headquarters of the NBT in Nizamabad, positioning it as the hub for turmeric-related activities across the country.”

Kishan Reddy stated that although the governments of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states requested the NBT Headquarters be located in their regions, it was ultimately awarded to Nizamabad.

The creation of the NBT in Nizamabad is a gift to the farmers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Further, the appointment of a farmer from Nizamabad as the Chairman of the NTB is commendable.

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the office of the NTB on June 29, during which the board’s logo will also be unveiled. Following this, he will address a meeting of farmers. He asked the BJP leaders and activists to participate actively in the inauguration, with farmers from all over the state in attendance.

Kishan Reddy recalled that Nizamabad district has been the epicenter of farmer movements for many years and has become a symbol of farmer awareness. Farmers are coming together to form associations that transcend political boundaries, united in their efforts to tackle common challenges.

He said that the decision to establish NTB in Nizamabad, following requests from local leaders and MPs, “is a source of pride for the farmers in this region. We invite everyone to attend the event voluntarily and independently of politics,” he urged. The Union Minister said turmeric is a symbol of purity in Hindu society and has been utilized in auspicious ceremonies, scientific practices, and numerous health applications since Vedic times. The Central Government’s announcement of the NTB aims to enhance the lives of turmeric farmers.

To benefit every farmer, coordinated action plans should be formulated through this board. After the board’s launch, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Amit Shah, and others will discuss the next steps. “Efforts will be made to increase turmeric prices and improve employment opportunities through the development of value-added products and export to the global markets.