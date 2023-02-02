Amrit Kaal budget driving India towards strong nation

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday said that many thought that the Centre would present an election budget. But, the Union Budget -2023, like the previous year's budget reflects the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That the Centre would spell out that it walks the talk. He said that the first budget in Amrit Kaal is meant to take the country a strong one by 2047.

The identification of seven priority sectors boosts the development of all the sectors and delivers the development fruits to the last person in the country. Empowerment of youth, skill development and other areas show the clear vision with which the budget has an inclusive vision, to drive development reach to all sections of people in the country. The budget giving a fillip to the start-up sector and cooperative sectors, infrastructure development, technology-empowered knowledge economy, and manufacturing sector shows the spirit of the Centre to ensure that the country develops in all sectors.

The thrust to Artificial Intelligence, green technologies, relaxation in the personal income tax to the middle and salaried class, the establishment of 157 nursing colleges, hike in the allocation to provide household drinking water connections, and the establishment of Ekalavya Schools were among the others shows the budget reaching out all sections while driving to make the country a strong nation in the world, he added.