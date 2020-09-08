Andhra rulers neglect Telangana's famous personalities: KTR

Telangana: Telangana State IT and Industry minister KT Rama Rao has said that many Telangana noted personalities including former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao did not respect they deserved in the united Andhra Pradesh.

After the formation of Telangana, the state government was conducting birth centenary celebrations of Telangana's famous personalities in a befitting manner. PV has brought laurels to Telangana at the international level, KTR said recollected his childhood memories. His Maternal Grandfather was a strong follower of PV Narasaiah Rao.

