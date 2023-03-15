Angry farmers chase away survey officials in Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Farmers in Redlarepaka village of Valigonda mandal and Nelapatla under Choutuppal mandal in the district chase away the officials who came for the RRR road survey on Tuesday.

Farmers representative Tangallapalli Ravikumar and CPM Waligonda mandal secretary Sirpangi Swami confronted the officials and chased them away. RI Sudhakar Rao and surveyor Murali left the spot as the situation became tense.

The farmers questioned the officials on stepping on their lands without their knowledge and called them thieves. Skirmish between the farmers and the officials began when the latter started conducting survey.

The outraged farmers tried to set on fire the vehicles of the survey officials. Bowing to the anger of farmers, the officials left the spot.

The farmers raised slogans against CM KCR, Bhongiri MLA P Shekhar Reddy and MP Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy.

They demanded change in the alignment of the regional ring road, which was designed in such a way that would take away the lands of small and marginal farmers and benefit the lands of capitalists and corporates.

The farmers speaking to media said that they are ready to sacrifice their lives for their lands but will not give up their rights on lands.