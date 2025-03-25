Live
Another body discovered in SLBC tunnel excavation in Nagar Kurnool
Highlights
Traces of another body have reportedly been found in the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Nagar Kurnool district.
Amrabad: Traces of another body have reportedly been found in the SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel in Nagar Kurnool district. According to sources, the remains were discovered near the loco track during ongoing excavation work.
Initially, workers noticed a foul odour in the area, which led them to suspect the presence of human remains. Unlike previous searches in the suspected D1 and D2 locations, this discovery was made in a different section of the tunnel. Authorities have yet to officially confirm the findings, and further investigation is underway.
