Another boon for students: Govt to offer breakfast from Dussehra

Karimnagar: In the backdrop of Tamil Nadu government launching free breakfast scheme for government school students, Telangana government has also decided to implement the breakfast scheme for students from Dussehra on October 24 in the State.

Accordingly, the government has issued GO 27 dated September 15 directing the Director of School Education to submit a detailed project report for implementation of free breakfast scheme under the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

The aim of this scheme is to provide nutritious food to the government school students and to prevent student drop outs. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed an official team to study the implementation of free breakfast scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Most of the students in the joint Karimnagar district leave their homes an hour earlier as the high schools are far away. At this time, breakfast is not cooked in their homes, so they come empty stomach.

Every year from November to February, students attend the class 10 special classes conducted by the District Education department one and a half hours earlier the actual start of the classes. Even in the evening they go home an hour late. They satiate their hunger only with lunch and so far the students had to rely on donors for breakfast.

In 2015, when the Central government Education department conducted a survey on mid-day meals in the State, it was found that 30 per cent of students attend schools with an empty stomach. They were found to be anemic and weak. The decision to offer breakfast will be a boon for such students

The strength of students in erstwhile Karimnagar district is as follows; 49,754 students are in 662 schools in Karimnagar district and 42,913 students in 496 in Sircilla district, Peddapally district has 38,428 students in 545 schools and Jagitial district has 71,910 students in 781 schools.

Ragi java (porridge) is already being implemented along with mid-day meal scheme in schools. Mid-day meal workers who cook lunch say that they are already burdened to cook Ragi java for free. Now to cook breakfast the staff has to come to the school at seven in the morning.

They are already demanding that wages to be increased and bills be paid regularly and protesting. There is a chance for them to move forward only if the problems are solved.

Government needs to think in this direction before implementing the scheme, experts say. Sircilla DEO Ramesh Kumar told The Hans India that the proposed menu has already been sent to the school and some changes are being added and ready to be finalised.

Dr Swathi of Karimnagar told The Hans India that it will be beneficial to provide nutritious breakfast to the students instead of the same kind every time. Giving Pongal, Kichidi, Semiya, Upma, and carrots will provide vitamin that is good for the eyes. It keeps the students away from fatigue.

Iron is obtained by giving palli pattis (peanut chikki) as a snack. Oxygen level increases. Children will show interest if they are offered in different breakfast during the week and get all kinds of nutrients.

Dr. Swathi suggested some items that show high benefit at low cost. If banana fruits are given, potassium and other nutrients will be obtained, if milk is given, vitamins and minerals will be obtained and energy levels increase. Curd along with seasonal fruits can be given. Sorghum can also be given and it provides fibre, she said.