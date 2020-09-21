Another Maoist killed in police encounter in Bhadradri

In yet another exchange of fire, a Maoist has been killed by the police in the wee hours of Monday in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The encounter took place around 4.15 am at Dubbaguddem and Devellagudem forest area.

The police seized a gun and a motor-cycle seized from the spot.

Areas on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border have been put on high alert in the view of week-long celebrations of the CPI (Maoist) party foundation day, beginning from September 21 to 28. The police also intensified combing operation in the border.

On Sunday, two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between greyhounds and Maoists at Kadanba forest at Kagaznagar of Komarambheem Asifabad district. Even on Saturday, the Cherla police found two improvised explosive devices (IED) on Kaliveru-Tegada road at Cherla of the district.

The Maoist movements have been increased since July this year. An exchange of fire took place between police and Maoists on July 15. And on September 3, a Maoist, identified as Dudi Devalu aka Shankar was killed in a police encounter at the forest near Devallagudem of Gundala mandal.