Another Twist in the Manchu Family: Nirmala Denies Manoj's Allegations

The ongoing tensions within the Manchu family took another turn as Nirmala, the mother of Manchu Vishnu and Manoj, issued a statement refuting Manoj's allegations.
Hyderabad: The ongoing tensions within the Manchu family took another turn as Nirmala, the mother of Manchu Vishnu and Manoj, issued a statement refuting Manoj's allegations. In a letter addressed to the Pahadi Shareef CI, Nirmala denied any wrongdoing on Vishnu's part.
The controversy emerged when Manchu Manoj accused his brother Vishnu of creating disturbances and behaving inappropriately. However, Nirmala's letter paints a different picture. She clarified that Vishnu had brought a cake to celebrate her birthday and did not indulge in any violence or misbehavior, as alleged by Manoj.
Nirmala further added that Vishnu was not responsible for the departure of domestic workers, dismissing Manoj's claims as false. Emphasizing the peaceful nature of the event, she provided clarity on the matter, stating that Vishnu’s intentions were purely celebratory.
This incident has reignited discussions about the internal disputes within the Manchu family, while the allegations and counter-statements continue to capture public attention. Nirmala’s intervention seeks to clear the air, firmly supporting her elder son, Vishnu.