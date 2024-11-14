Anti-Narcotics Bureau destroys drugs worth Rs. 7.17 crore

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and Cyberabad drug disposal committee destroyed 2,380 kg of narcotic drugs worth Rs 7,17,82,650 at GJ Multiclave (India) Pvt Ltd, a common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility in Edulapally village in Rangareddy district.

TGANB director Sandeep Shandilya and Cyberabad police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty oversaw the destruction of the drugs. According to Cyberabad police, the destruction covered 2,286.679 kg of ganja, 354 grams of ganja plant, 45.769 kg of ganja chocolates, 8.298 litres of hashish oil, 87.518 grams of MDMA, 72.97 grams of cocaine, 26.756 kg of charas, 10.010 kg of alprazolam, 1.64 kg of opium poppy, 132 grams of ganja powder, and 8 units of LSD blots.

These narcotics pertain to 155 cases registered under the NDPS Act across the five zones of Balanagar, Madhapur, Medchal, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad, involving 31 police stations within the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The drug disposal committee is led by its chairman, DCP crimes K Narasimha, along with ACP cybercrimes Ravinder Reddy, CCRB ACP Kalinga Rao, narcotics addl DCP G Narsimha Reddy, and their team.