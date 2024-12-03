AP, TG Make Headway In Assets Dispute

Vijayawada/Hyderabad: After a decade of bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, the two state governments on Monday made a positive move to resolve a few long-pending inter-state issues.

When Andhra Pradesh was divided, the question arose about how to distribute the labour cess collected from construction projects situated in the shared Hyderabad region between the newly formed Telangana and residual Andhra Pradesh. Both the states agreed to share the money. The modalities of sharing Rs 861 crore would be finalised at the next meeting of the officials.

The Andhra Pradesh government informed Telangana that they had already refunded the additional payment of Rs 81 crore which the Telangana Excise department had paid to AP and hence that issue was also treated as settled. Officials of both the states agreed to constitute a joint committee consisting of police and excise officials to tackle the interstate smuggling of ganja.

However, there are many other contentious issues under the Schedule and IX and X which will be taken up at the next meeting.

This includes which state should control the corporations and institutions, particularly those located in Hyderabad, which is now the capital of Telangana.

Telangana argues that the headquarters should be interpreted strictly to their advantage while Andhra Pradesh seeks a broader interpretation to include common facilities and centres across the states. The major corporations are APSRTC, State Finance Corporation, AP Genco and Transco.

There are also serious differences of opinion regarding sharing the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development, AP Forest Academy, Academy of Rural Development, Excise Academy, Police Academy, Centre for Good Governance, Intermediate Board, State Board of Technical Education and Training, Agricultural University, Mahila University and Telugu Academy.

The other main issue is regarding power sector dues to the tune of Rs 3,441 crore which Telangana state has to pay Andhra Pradesh. AP has been demanding Telangana to pay Rs 6,756 crore, including late fee. However, Telangana argues that they must get Rs 12,940 crore from AP.