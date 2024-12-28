APGV Bank services unavailable from Dec 28-31

Hanamkonda: Due to the division of Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank (APGVB), banking services such as cash transactions, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs will be temporarily unavailable from December 28 to 31. This was announced by APGVB chairman K Pratap Reddy.

At a press conference at the bank’s head office here on Friday, Reddy stated that, according to directives from the government and the Department of Financial Services, the division of APGVB between Telangana and AP States will take effect from January 1, 2025.

Due to the technical division, account-holders will not be able to access services for four days. To reduce inconvenience, based on recommendations from the SBI, NABARD and RBI, some flexibility has been provided.

For emergencies, account-holders will be able to withdraw up to Rs 10,000 from their mother branches on December 30 and 31 from 771 branches. In case of any medical or other urgent needs exceeding Rs 10,000, they have been advised to contact the branch manager.