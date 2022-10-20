App-based automen ride roughshod over commuters security concerns

Hyderabad: The auto-rickshaw services offered by Ola, Uber, Rapido etc has been receiving complaints from commuters over the lack of security provision. Several complaints were raised about the services given by ride-hailing apps, especially for auto-rickshaw service. The commuters complained that after booking an auto-rickshaw, the vehicle or a driver who came at the pick-up location was different from the details shown in the aggregator app. Passengers said that this kind of illegal activity may lead to nuisance, criminal activities and a threat to passengers.

Presently, app-based autos are in high demand as they provide security. The app has the information of the driver as well as the vehicle. And, most commuters are utilising the service at their location, but it has been witnessed as contradictory, as the service lacks security provision.

Shaik Imtiaz Ali, a frequent passenger who usually uses the service on Ola, said "I booked an auto-rickshaw from pickup point at Lakdikapul to drop point at Police colony in Amberpet. The aggregator app showed the details of the vehicle as TS11UC2063 and driver as Balaji, but the vehicle that came at the pickup point was different from the app, which was TS05UE5063 and driver too was unknown. When I asked the driver, he said that the app login ID and phone number was his friend and he is riding an auto," he said.

Imtiaz said "this is the failure of the aggregator app as there were no legal details found from the auto-driver, which was on Ola app, this questions the security of the passengers using the service."

Arti Kumari, who faced a similar issue, said that she had booked an Uber auto from Kukatpally to drop location in Begumpet near CM camp office, she had a detail of a different vehicle and driver but had traveled in a different auto. "If any passenger, especially a woman, faced any anti-social activity, then it could be untraceable. The passenger has an unrelated detail and is traveling in some other vehicle."

According to the app-based aggregators, the auto-rickshaw owner must create a login ID by filing the online application which includes the personal and vehicle details. But it is found that a single ID is being used by multiple drivers with different vehicles.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder state president of Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) said that the auto-rickshaw does not come under the aggregators. Moreover, the cab service with the aggregator provides security, which auto services does not. The aggregators ask the cab driver for a selfie after 2-3 rides as a verification and this service lacks in auto services. "Firstly, this is not a technical glitch, this happens in the auto services as each ID is used by more than one person and vehicle, which is illegal and also raises a question on the passenger's security which can also be a threat to the passengers," pointed out Salauddin.

He said that the app aggregators like Ola and Uber lack a network office in the city and the autos and bike service ID logins are taking place in various spots in the city by agents.

"This is the major loophole in the app aggregators related to auto and bike service. As without any proper guidelines and verification of vehicle and driver, Id is created by the agents," he added.

"The transport department and police must start a drive to stop these illegal activities and take action against the illegal drivers."