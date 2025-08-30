Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan

Karimnagar: Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan invites online applications from students interested in participating in the entrance exams. The online registration process has already started, and the online registration period will end by September 30, said DEO Chaitanya Jaini. ​​

She launched the VVM brochure here on Friday. The entrance exam will be conducted online at the school level. For this, Rs. 200 pesos should be paid and the details should be registered on the VVM official website ( www.vvm.org.in ). Students have the option to appear for the exam online at home or at school on the day of the exam.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan Pratibha Exam will be conducted separately for classes 6 to 11. It will include the exam in Telugu, Hindi, English, and other Indian languages. Depending on the interest of the students, they can write the exam in the language of their choice. Mock exams for this exam will be conducted from September 1 next month.

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2025-26 will provide one to three weeks of special training and internship programme for students who have excelled at national level, in renowned national laboratory research organizations like DRDO, ISRO, CSIR, BARC, etc, the DEO said.

VVM District Coordinator B. Odelu Kumar said that VVM stands as a good platform to bring out the creativity of experiments hidden in students. The central government is implementing this programme with the aim of increasing interest towards science and making them scientists.

Academic Officer Ashok Reddy, District Science Officer Jaipal Reddy, Planning Officer Srinivas, DCB Secretary Swadesh Kumar, Principals Bhagavanthaiah, Anjaneyulu and science teachers participated in this programme.