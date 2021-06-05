Asifabad: Beware of seasonal diseases says District Collector Rahul Raj

Asifabad: District Collector Rahul Raj called on the officials to be vigilant in the prevention of seasonal diseases in a review meeting held with medical, on seasonal diseases, with panchayat, BC, RWS and municipal department officials at the district headquarters on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the authorities in the agency areas Sirpur U, Lingapur, Jainur, Kermeri and Thiryani should be vigilant and motivate people.

He also advised to check the dengue outbreak in Bombayguda, Penchikalapeta and Dahegam villages which were previously affected by dengue. Authorities were told to carry out sanitation in the villages. People are advised to watch out for things like dengue and malaria that come during the monsoon season.

Medical officers wanted to conduct rapid surveys in the villages and conduct camps everywhere. Members of the Health and Sanitation Committee in the above mandals should be available all the time.

He said if there is pipeline leakage in the villages it should be removed. He suggested that an extensive campaign should be conducted in the villages during the months of June and July with artists on seasonal diseases.

District Medical and Health Officer Komuram Balu and other departmental officials were present.