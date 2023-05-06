Live
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit TS on May 14
Highlights
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will participate in the "Hindu Ekta Yatra" in Karimnagar on May 14.
Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister HimantaBiswaSarma will participate in the "Hindu Ekta Yatra" in Karimnagar on May 14.
On Friday, Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Sharma will be the chief guest for the programme and party national secretary and state in-charge Tarun Chug will also be participating in the yatra.
He said that preparations are underway to organise the yatra with one lakh people to showcase the unity of solidarity of Hindus. He appealed everyone working to protect Hindu Dharma to participate in the yatra.
