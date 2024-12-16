Assembly Sessions Held as Per Rules, Speaker to Decide Duration: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad : Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has clarified that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was conducted in accordance with assembly regulations. Speaking on the procedural aspects, he emphasized that the Speaker has the ultimate authority to decide the duration of the assembly sessions.

Bhatti Vikramarka's remarks came amid growing interest in the proceedings of the Telangana Assembly. "The BAC meeting adhered strictly to the established norms, and the Speaker will determine how many days the session will continue," he stated.

The Deputy Chief Minister's statement underscores the importance of parliamentary protocol in managing legislative affairs. The agenda and timeline for the ongoing sessions are expected to align with the priorities set by the assembly's leadership, ensuring that key issues are addressed efficiently.