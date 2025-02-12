  • Menu
Attack on priest is despicable: TDP leader

Bakkani Narsimhulu, TDP Politburo member and former MLA of Shadnagar, stated that the attack on CS Rangarajan, the Chief Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, is a despicable action.

Shadnagar: Bakkani Narsimhulu, TDP Politburo member and former MLA of Shadnagar, stated that the attack on CS Rangarajan, the Chief Priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple, is a despicable action. Bakkani Narsimhulu visited and consoled priest Rangarajan and strongly condemned the attack. Bakkani Narsimhulu expressed his anguish, stating that it is inhumane to attack a person who is in the respectable profession of priesthood.

He questioned how far it is justifiable to indulge in such lawlessness in the name of Ram Rajya. He demanded strict action against those responsible.

