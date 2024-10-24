  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Avinash Mohanthy appreciates ACP for honouring police martyrs

Avinash Mohanthy appreciates ACP for honouring police martyrs
x
Highlights

As part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, appreciated the efforts of Shamshabad traffic ACP

Hyderabad: As part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, appreciated the efforts of Shamshabad traffic ACP, Nagabhushanam Parike, for writing the song ‘police amaraveerulu tyagala thurupu mukkalu’, which honours the sacrifices of police martyrs.

The song was performed by Nampally police station home guard officer Venkatiah Ragudampally, with music composed by Venkat Boska.

Avinash Mohanty commended ACP Nagabhushanam for his heartfelt tribute and highlighted the significance of remembering the sacrifices made by police officers in the line of duty. Joint CP (traffic), D Joel Davis, was also present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick