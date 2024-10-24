Avinash Mohanthy appreciates ACP for honouring police martyrs

Hyderabad: As part of Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Avinash Mohanty, appreciated the efforts of Shamshabad traffic ACP, Nagabhushanam Parike, for writing the song ‘police amaraveerulu tyagala thurupu mukkalu’, which honours the sacrifices of police martyrs.

The song was performed by Nampally police station home guard officer Venkatiah Ragudampally, with music composed by Venkat Boska.

Avinash Mohanty commended ACP Nagabhushanam for his heartfelt tribute and highlighted the significance of remembering the sacrifices made by police officers in the line of duty. Joint CP (traffic), D Joel Davis, was also present at the event.