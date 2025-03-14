AVNL Partners with Sangareddy DEO to Enhance Schoolgirls’ Nutrition

Sangareddy: Stepping towards improving child nutrition, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), Ordnance Factory Medak, has partnered with the District Educational Officer (DEO), Sangareddy, to support the health and well-being of schoolgirls in the district.

As part of this initiative, AVNL will provide nutritional supplements to students of Mandal Parishad Primary School (Girls), Kandi Mandal, Sangareddy, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), valued at ₹9.25 lakh, underscores AVNL’s commitment to social welfare and aims to enhance the dietary intake of young students, promoting better health and academic performance.

The agreement was formally signed by K.C. Mohan, Deputy General Manager (HR) of AVNL Medak Unit, and S. Venkateswarulu, District Educational Officer of Sangareddy, in the presence of officials from both organisations. The initiative reflects the growing role of public-sector enterprises in community development, particularly in supporting education and child welfare.

Authorities expressed confidence that this collaboration would make a tangible difference in addressing malnutrition and ensuring a healthier future for schoolgirls in the region.