Awareness of Government Schemes Crucial for Upliftment of Marginalized Communities, observes social activists.

Mahabubangar : Emphasising the need for uplifting the marginalised communities in the district, Khalid Naveed, a social activists representing Youth Welfare of Mahabubangar stressed that lot of people who are in the lower and in middle income group are not aware of the various welfare and development schemes provided by the state and central governments. He stressed that it is high time that creating more awareness about these schemes will definitely help improve the lives of marginalised people.

Naveed, who is a prominent social activist working for the welfare of the youth in the district, highlighted that the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme (PMVS) as a key initiative that can transform the lives of artisans and manufacturers, particularly those from marginalized groups.

Pointing out the biggest challenges faced by India's middle class, working class, and unemployed youth, Khalid stated that there is a lack of knowledge about various government welfare schemes among the youth and particularly among the illiterate artisans. He stressed that many marginalized communities, including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), often miss out on such schemes due to insufficient awareness and guidance.

“Young people must be educated about the numerous government programs available to support their economic and social mobility,” Naveed said. “These schemes can empower marginalized communities and enable them to break the cycle of poverty.”

Naveed specifically highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme (PMVS), which was recently launched by the Government of India to support artisans and manufacturers. The scheme aims to provide interest-free loans, skill development programs, and market access to traditional artisans, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

“The PMVS is an excellent opportunity for artisans, but many of them are unaware of it. It’s important to spread awareness about such programs so that people can benefit and improve their economic standing,” he explained.

The PMVS is particularly focused on marginalized groups, offering financial and technical support to artisans who have historically lacked access to formal credit, advanced training, and market opportunities. By offering up to ₹1 lakh in interest-free loans and providing training in digital literacy and eco-friendly practices, the scheme aims to modernize traditional craftsmanship while preserving its cultural essence.

Naveed also emphasized that the scheme prioritizes gender equity, with specific provisions for women artisans to receive training and financial support. “This will not only empower women economically but also enhance their social standing within their communities,” he said.

Naveed called on the youth of Mahabubnagar to take an active role in spreading awareness about government schemes like the PMVS. “The youth have the energy and platforms to share important information with those who need it most,” he said. He urged young people to engage with marginalized communities and guide them in accessing these opportunities.

“The success of such welfare schemes depends on informed participation,” Naveed concluded. “When the youth are aware and actively involved, we can create an environment where marginalized communities no longer stay at the margins of society.”

Khalid Naveed’s statement underscores the crucial role of awareness in empowering marginalized communities. By promoting government schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Scheme, the youth can play an integral part in uplifting disadvantaged groups and bridging the socio-economic divide.