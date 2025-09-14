Live
- Round 2 of State Level Selection Test conducted by WBSSC concludes without glitch
- Over 6 crore ITRs filed so far for AY 2025-26: Income Tax Department
- With 14 crore members, BJP is world’s largest political party: JP Nadda
- Punjab Police dismantle cross-border smuggling attempt; 15.7 kg heroin seized
- Last Chance for Degree Admissions: Principal Madan Mohan
- Amnesty report exposes Pak govt’s mass surveillance of phones, computers: Report
- Himachal Governor distributes relief material among flood-hit
- 'My brain is worth Rs 200 crore a month, I don't stoop low': Gadkari's sharp retort to E20 fuel detractors
- World Boxing C'ships: Minakshi wins gold in women's 48kg, India bags second yellow metal in Liverpool
- 1st ODI: Fifties by Smriti, Pratika, and Harleen propel India to 281/7 against Australia
Awareness prog held on World Sepsis Day
Karimnagar: Aspart of World Sepsis Day, Apollo Reach Hospitals, Karimnagar, organised an awareness programme to educate the public about the dangers...
Karimnagar: Aspart of World Sepsis Day, Apollo Reach Hospitals, Karimnagar, organised an awareness programme to educate the public about the dangers of sepsis. Doctors highlighted that millions of lives are lost worldwide every year due to this condition, stressing the urgent need for public awareness.
Senior general physicians Dr Chandrasekhar and Dr Tirunadhar, along with Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr Santosh Dhangeti, explained that sepsis occurs when an infection spreads into the bloodstream, causing organs to malfunction. They emphasized that it is a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.
The doctors advised the public to seek proper medical care promptly whenever infections occur. They also stressed that maintaining hygiene and getting vaccinations are essential preventive measures.