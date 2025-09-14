  • Menu
Awareness prog held on World Sepsis Day

Awareness prog held on World Sepsis Day
Karimnagar: Aspart of World Sepsis Day, Apollo Reach Hospitals, Karimnagar, organised an awareness programme to educate the public about the dangers...

Karimnagar: Aspart of World Sepsis Day, Apollo Reach Hospitals, Karimnagar, organised an awareness programme to educate the public about the dangers of sepsis. Doctors highlighted that millions of lives are lost worldwide every year due to this condition, stressing the urgent need for public awareness.

Senior general physicians Dr Chandrasekhar and Dr Tirunadhar, along with Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr Santosh Dhangeti, explained that sepsis occurs when an infection spreads into the bloodstream, causing organs to malfunction. They emphasized that it is a medical emergency requiring immediate treatment.

The doctors advised the public to seek proper medical care promptly whenever infections occur. They also stressed that maintaining hygiene and getting vaccinations are essential preventive measures.

