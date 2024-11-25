Nagarkurnool : An awareness program on the harmful effects of tobacco products like cigarettes, pan, and gutkha was organized at the Zilla Parishad High School in Gaggalapalli under the leadership of HM M. Nagaraju. During the session, HM Nagaraju highlighted that tobacco consumption releases over 200 harmful chemicals into the human body, leading to severe health issues such as oral, dental, throat, lung, and blood cancers.

He emphasized that students and youth who adopt such habits risk destroying their bright futures. he said Tobacco usage not only harms individuals but also negatively impacts families and society, often leading people astray. he said Such habits distract students from their studies and jeopardize their well-being.

Students were urged to avoid using banned substances and protect their lives from such harmful practices. It was reiterated that, as per government regulations, selling or using tobacco products within 100 meters of the school is strictly prohibited.

The program was attended by teachers Swaroopa Rani, Venkat Reddy, Venkateshwarlu, Devaraju, Shekhar, Health Supervisor Jyoti, ANM Vanaja, ASHA Worker Ramadevi, and other staff members.