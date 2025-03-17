Awareness Seminar on Child-Friendly Legal Services Held at Telakapally ZPHS

Nagar kurnool: As per the orders of the State High Court and under the directions of the Chairman and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nagarkurnool, an awareness seminar on the “Child-Friendly Legal Services for Children” scheme was organized by the Legal Services Unit for Children, Nagarkurnool District Unit at ZPHS High School, Telakapally.

Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel ACP Sriram Arya, who attended as the chief guest, spoke about the importance of children’s rights and emphasized that all students must attend school without fail.

He advised students to be cautious while using mobile phones, avoid forwarding inappropriate messages or videos to others, and refrain from responding to unnecessary messages. He also urged students to stay away from substance abuse and to respect their parents and teachers to achieve success in life.













Regarding the safety of minor girls, he explained that the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) is in place to prevent sexual harassment. He encouraged girls facing any issues to seek help from the She Team or the Child Helpline (1098). For free legal aid, he suggested calling the 15100 toll-free number.

The event was attended by ZPHS Headmaster P. Srinivasulu, teachers, para-legal volunteers G. Balaswamy and C. Aruna, along with students. This awareness program proved to be highly beneficial in educating students about legal rights, personal safety, and their future well-being.