Awareness Session on SHE Team and POCSO Act

Nagar Kurnool: An awareness session was conducted at the ZP High School in Velugonda village, Bijnapalli Mandal, regarding the SHE Team and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

SHE Team Incharge Venkataiah addressed the students, advising them and women to come forward courageously if they face harassment and report it. He assured that if complaints are made to the SHE Team, their details will be kept confidential, and the offenders will be apprehended and the issues resolved. He further informed that the SHE Team operates in key areas such as major junctions and town centers, and encouraged victims to contact the police through the helpline numbers 100 or 8712657676.

Additionally, the Coordinator of the Bharosa Center, Sriletha, explained the POCSO Act and emphasized that women and girls often face harassment from people they know. She urged the public to remain cautious and not lose hope, stressing the importance of reporting offenders to the police without delay.

The session was attended by School Head master Ramachandraiah, teachers, students, and members of the Bharosa Team,