Live
- Woman’s False Claim Sparks Unnecessary Panic
- Locals Report Naxal Activity in Karkala Village
- Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Records in Passenger and Flight Movements
- Where Areca failed, grow Coffee
- Collector Badavath Santosh Reviews Household Survey and Listing Process
- Awareness Session on SHE Team and POCSO Act
- Awareness Program in agricultural College on the Dangers of Drug Abuse for Youth
- 3500-Year-Old Menhir in Kamsanpally Village: A Call for Preservation
- The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Radiology: Transforming Diagnosis and Patient Care
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd. Signs MoU with Rajasthan Government to Invest Rs 36 Crores in Education Development
Just In
Awareness Session on SHE Team and POCSO Act
An awareness session was conducted at the ZP High School in Velugonda village, Bijnapalli Mandal, regarding the SHE Team and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
Nagar Kurnool: An awareness session was conducted at the ZP High School in Velugonda village, Bijnapalli Mandal, regarding the SHE Team and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.
SHE Team Incharge Venkataiah addressed the students, advising them and women to come forward courageously if they face harassment and report it. He assured that if complaints are made to the SHE Team, their details will be kept confidential, and the offenders will be apprehended and the issues resolved. He further informed that the SHE Team operates in key areas such as major junctions and town centers, and encouraged victims to contact the police through the helpline numbers 100 or 8712657676.
Additionally, the Coordinator of the Bharosa Center, Sriletha, explained the POCSO Act and emphasized that women and girls often face harassment from people they know. She urged the public to remain cautious and not lose hope, stressing the importance of reporting offenders to the police without delay.
The session was attended by School Head master Ramachandraiah, teachers, students, and members of the Bharosa Team,