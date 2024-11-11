Ayyappa Mala Initiation Ceremony at Sri Uma Maheshwara Kshetram

In Nagarkurnool district’s Manikanta Sannidhanam, 30 young devotees took Ayyappa mala initiation under the guidance of Sudarshan Guruswami at the Sri Uma Maheshwara Kshetram, the northern gateway to Srisailam in the Achampet area.

On this occasion, Sudarshan Guruswami stated that the devotees will observe a special 41-day vow with strict discipline. He also mentioned that daily Annadanam (food donation) is available to devotees in the Ayyappa temple premises of Nagarkurnool. The event was attended by Guru Swamis Venkataiah, Gopi, Kotra Shekar, Shiva, Sridhar, along with other Ayyappa devotees.