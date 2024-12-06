  • Menu
Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy

Azeem elected Youth Cong dist gen secy
Karimnagar: MD Azeem of was elected as general secretary of District Youth Congress.

In the election held online through Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Telangana website. Azeem has served in various capacities in Congress. He was congratulated by BC and Transport Minister Ponna Prabhakar, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to his victory, he said that his responsibility has increased with this election. With the formation of a people’s government in the state of Telangana, he will give priority to the youth and work to solve their problems.

