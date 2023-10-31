Live
Just In
Ban orders to be in force from Nov 3 near nomination-filing centres
Hyderabad: In view of the filing of nominations, the city police have enforced Section 144 CrPC in a 100-meter radius near the offices of the...
Hyderabad: In view of the filing of nominations, the city police have enforced Section 144 CrPC in a 100-meter radius near the offices of the returning officers in the 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district from 10 am to 6 pm between November 3 and 15.
Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya issued the ban orders.
The date of poll notification is November 3, the last day for candidates to file nominations is November 10. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 15.
According to the police notification, the 15 nomination-filing centres for each constituency are:
Musheerabad tahsil office, Lower Tank Bund (Musheerabad), circle-6 GHMC deputy commissioner’s office (Malakpet), tahsil office, (Amberpet), Khairatabad GHMC zonal commissioner office (Khairatabad), tahsil office, Shaikpet (Jubilee Hills), circle-30 GHMC deputy commissioner’s office Begumpet (Sanathnagar), tahsil office Asifnagar (Nampally), tahsil office Golconda (Karwan), GHMC complex Abids (Goshamahal), Moghalpura sports complex (Charminar), tahsil office Bandlaguda (Chandrayangutta), tahsil office Saidabad (Yakutpura), tahsil office Bahadurpura (Bahadurpura), GHMC zonal commissioner’s office Marredpally (Secunderabad) and the Chief Executive Officer, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (Secunderabad Cantonment).
The police said to maintain law & order, peace and tranquility and to prevent incidents of breach of peace, assembly of five or more persons in a radius of 100 meters at the RO offices across the city is prohibited.