Bandaru Dattatreya launches Social Media Mantra

Somajiguda: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Wednesday launched 'social media mantra', an organisation aimed at taking the Union government's welfare schemes to the common man through social media tools such as Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube. The organisation is headed by former MLC Kapilavai Dileep Kumar, with Dr Shailaja as co-ordinator, a press release by N Suresh and Giri Kunde, coordinators, said.

The Governor said social media tools have become a necessity for both young and old. He also stated that one of the objectives of the organisation to train new leaders with vision to serve people with honesty and integrity was laudable. "In the present pandemic situation social media tools alone can establish a bond between the common man, the government and emerging leaders," he observed, while wishing the organisation success.

Dileep Kumar thanked the Governor for launching the Social Media Mantra. Perala Chandrasekhar Rao member KVIC, Dr Vijayarama Rao, A Chandrasekhar, both former ministers, Maagam Rangareddy, ex- MLC, Varnala Sriramulu, Bandaru Vijayalakshmi, Satyam Goud, Kunde were present.