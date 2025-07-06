Bandi calls on Hindus to unite

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Hindus will be protected only if they become a united force. He was speaking after having darshan of Lord Jagannath during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Karimnagar on Saturday.

“Thousands of Hindus are participating in the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra. It is believed that if they participate in this Rath Yatra, their wishes will be fulfilled. Continuing the yatra in every district has become a tradition,” Bandi said.

“It is decided to build a Jagannath temple in Karimnagar and necessary support to the organisers will be provided. The entire Hindu community should be united,” he said.

Former Mayor Sunil Rao, former Deputy Mayor Guggilla Ramesh, former Nizamabad district BJP president Basava Lakshminarayana, and others were present.