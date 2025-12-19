Bandi elated as BJP improved tally in GP polls

Rajanna Sircilla: MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar is a happy man as BJP has improved its tally in the recently concluded three phase panchayat polls in his constituency. His party had won only 22 sarpanch posts in the previous panchyat elections, secured 119, including several independents who joined the BJP after victory in this year panchayat elections.

As many as 839 panchayats had gone to polls and there were 410 BJP-backed sarpanch candidates in the fray. The party could win only 119 seats. But the party considers it a big victory.

According to Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the results mark a significant expansion of the party’s footprint in rural local bodies. In the first phase of polling, 43 BJP-backed candidates won, with seven independent sarpanches later extending support to the party, taking the tally to 50. The BJP won 29 posts outright, while candidates were elected unanimously in Peechupalli village of Ganneruvaram mandal and Vijayanagar Colony in Koheda mandal, raising the phase total to 31.

The third phase further strengthened the BJP’s position, with the party securing 32 sarpanch posts, consolidating its rural presence across the constituency.

Sarpanches from Rampur, Shalapally, Saidabad, Tanugula, Mallannapally and Chinna Papayyapally villages in the Huzurabad Assembly segment have also announced their decision to formally join the BJP, citing confidence in Bandi Sanjay’s leadership. With these additions, the BJP-backed tally across all three phases has reached 119. Sources said around 30 more independent sarpanches, along with a few representatives from the BRS, are likely to join the BJP after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session.

Congratulating the newly elected sarpanches, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Centre would extend full support for the development of BJP-represented villages through MPLADS and CSR funds, ensuring comprehensive rural development.