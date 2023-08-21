Live
Just In
Bandi Sanjay cancels Vijayawada visit suddenly
Highlights
BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay cancelled his Vijayawada visit as the Hyderabad - Gannavaram bound flight was delayed for more than four hours.
The BJP leader is supposed to attend the 'Voter Chetan Abhiyan' programme organised by BJP in Vijaywada this afternoon. Leaders said that Sanjay will deliver his address virtually in the programme organised for Andhra Pradesh party unit.
BJP has prepared plans to encourage Sanjay to visit Andhra Pradesh regularly and address party meetings in the capacity of the party's national General Secretary. Sanjay is known as the popular leader who creates Political storms through his rhetoric on communal issues particularly. Eom
