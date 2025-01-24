Bandi Sanjay inaugurates integrated market

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, inaugurated the newly constructed integrated vegetable and non-vegetable market in Padmanagar, Karimnagar, on Thursday. The event was attended by MLA Gangula Kamalakar, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, and other dignitaries. During his address, Minister Bandi Sanjay expressed his satisfaction with the inauguration, stating, “This Rs 14 crore integrated market is a significant addition to Karimnagar. To my knowledge, no other government-funded market in the state matches this one in quality and convenience. This facility will greatly benefit the residents of Karimnagar.”

Sanjay emphasised the need for constructing similar markets in other wards of Karimnagar to enhance convenience for citizens, reduce traffic congestion, and minimize travel distances. The minister urged the state government to extend further cooperation for such initiatives.

Additionally, Bandi Sanjay highlighted the necessity for the state government to release pending funds related to various development projects in Karimnagar and called for their immediate approval.

Furthermore, he announced that the Union Minister for Urban Development and Housing, Manohar Lal Khattar, will visit Karimnagar on January 24 to launch a 24-hour uninterrupted drinking water supply project in the Housing Board Colony. The programme will also be attended by State Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar.