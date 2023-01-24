Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemns highhandedness of cops over agitating teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday mounted a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for acting highhandedly against women teachers and their children.



Addressing media here, he called the behaviour of police towards the protesting teachers and children atrocious and took strong exception on lodging women teachers along with their children in the police stations overnight.

He said that the current scenario in the State seems like Sakala Janula Samme (general strike of people) which was witnessed during a separate Telangana movement.

He alleged that spouse transfers have been blocked in 13 districts for bribes and reiterated that BJP would continue to fight unless the State government addresses all the issues of employees and teachers, including GO No. 317.

He said that the party would not spare the government's treatment towards the teachers and the issue will be discussed in the State executive meeting and come up with a future plan of action on the same.

He charged that GO No.317 playing havoc in the families of employees and teachers dividing parents from children.

"It is an unfortunate situation fell upon the employees and teachers who had played a key role in the separate Telangana movement to fight for their nativity," he added.

He recalled how the police showed highhandedness in arresting him and lathi charging BJP workers fighting on the issue of GO. CM KCR had assured to address the issue but has taken measures to eye wash and the spouse transfers in 13 districts were blocked.

He said that teachers and employees have expressed that they were prepared to serve anywhere in the district not losing the nativity, he said. That apart, vacancies in the district headquarters were blocked.

CM KCR is not paying salaries on time. Employees and teachers have not got 4 DAs due to them, and no sign of constituting a new PRC. The teachers are bearing all the trouble under the CM KCR's government and only staged protests only to amend GO. No. 317 and implement spouse transfers. Everyone who has a sense of humanity condemning the conduct of the police and the rough handling on children during teachers' protests at Pragati Bhavan. He asked whether teachers and employees were thieves and anti-nationals to lodge them in police stations under clod the whole night?

It is unbecoming on the part of CM KCR not to call the protesting teachers and resolve their problems. The BRS chief should not invite a situation like the peoples' general strike of 32 days observed in the Telangana agitation. He said that 30,000 teachers post in the schools and 10,000 teaching and non-teaching posts are vacant. But, they are filled by the State government.

He demanded CM KCR tender an unconditional apology to the teachers and amend the GO. No.317 and allow the spouse teachers to work in the same place.