Bandi Sanjay Kumar opposes Urdu language in Group-1 exams

Mahbubnagar: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has vehemently opposed the introduction of Urdu language in Group-1 competitive examination and slammed the State government for taking unmindful decision to introduce Urdu language in the written examination as it will favour to those who have studied in madrasas.

While marking his 21st day of Praja Sangrama Yatra, Bandi Sanjay crossed the Devarkadra constituency at Manyamkonda Temple town and stepped into Mahbubnagar constituency. Before further taking up the Padayatra, Bandi Sanjay stopped at the Alivelu Manga Temple and had the darshan of the deity and offered special prayers and took blessings.

Later, the BJP leader also attended the wedding ceremony of a couple from Gadwal who were tying the knot at the Alivelu Manga Temple and blessed them. Earlier, the BJP leader received a grand welcome by the Lambada tribal women who sang songs and danced as a mark of welcome to the saffron party's State president.

In the afternoon, State BJP leaders D Pradeep Kumar, general secretary B Bhanu Prakash, Yuva Morcha president and NV Subhas and others also took part in the padayatra and accompanied Bandi Sanjay at Appayapally village and later addressed the media and flayed the anti people's policies of the state government. The BJP leaders while referring to the group-1 notification released recently, said that the State government is trying to appease one section of society by introducing Urdu language. This decision will be a major blunder and it will cause a huge loss to the meritorious hard working students. Because the Urdu Language is mainly taught only in madrasas and only one section of people from Muslim category will only have the advantage and it will not have equitable competition among the students, observed Pradeep Kumar, while addressing the media.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that this is KCR's nefarious design to appease a section of society to grab their votes. He alleged that KCR is trying to once again bring back the Nizam rule in the Telangana State. "KCR is promoting religious languages. This is against our constitution as it will rake up religious sentiments. If Urdu is introduced the unemployed youth in the state will be at a great loss," observed Bandi Sanjay.