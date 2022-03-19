Bandi Sanjay Kumar responds to KTR's comments

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday responded to comments made against him by Industries Minister K Taraka Ramarao during his Karimnagar visit.

Speaking to the media, the Karimnagar MP said he would not reply to comments made by the minister; he would ignore such comments.

Reacting to the challenge by KTR to contest against BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and win in Karimnagar Assembly seat, Bandi said he cannot take a decision. He would follow the party's decision on the contest.

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Bandi alleged that he was sleeping at his residence when the separate Telangana bill was passed in Parliament. "The CM also held fake protest programmes". He claimed that his constituency was being developed with Union government funds. He also claimed that he had brought Central funds for laying roads and for MGNREGS. "The Centre had given funds for development of the smart city."

Referring to development of Raja Rajeswara Swami Temple in Vemulawada, Bandi said although the Centre was ready to sanction funds for it under PRASAD scheme, he alleged that the State government had not yet sent proposals for sanction of funds. He said people would teach a lesson to the State rulers.