Bandi Sanjay Kumar to roll out 3rd phase of Sangrama Yatra from Aug 2

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar will be holding his third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra from August 2 to 22, for 20 days.

Addressing a joint media conference along with State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other senior leaders, State BJP In-charge Tarun Chug said that the third phase of the yatra will take place for 20 days, and the details of the same will be announced soon.

The party has also decided to observe 'Silent Protest' in Karimnagar on July 11, in protest against the issue of Podu lands and the Dharani portal. Bandi Sanjay Kumar will observe the protest, added Chug.

The BJP has also decided to launch a state-wide programme of "Palle Gosa-BJP Bharosa" from July 21. As part of the programme, bike rallies will be taken out under the supervision of the party's senior leaders in the assembly segment. The programme is to highlight the problems being faced by the people across the State.

Senior party leaders who will be conducting the bike rallies will also stay overnight in the villages. Tarun said that the BJP has to come to power in Telangana to give relief to the anguish of the people facing problems under the dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Apart from that, the party has also decided to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 9 to 15, calling upon the party cadre across the State to hoist the tri-culture at their homes.

Meanwhile, several former MPTC, MPP, and Sarpanches of the TRS party, along with their followers from the Narsampet Assembly segment joined BJP in the presence of Tarun Chug and Sanjay Kumar.

The party's ST Morcha held a meeting with MP Soyam Bapu Rao, former minister Ravinder Naik, and BJP State general secretaries Bangaru Shruti and Dugyala Pradeep Kumar on preparations to accord welcome to NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu coming for election campaign to Hyderabad on July 12.