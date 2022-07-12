Bandi Sanjay slams CM KCR over podu land issues

Karimnagar: BJP State president, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded to know why CM KCR not implementing the promises he made to address podu land issues and Dharani issues.

He staged 'Silent Deeksha' at Varalakshmi Gardens in Karimnagar, seeking to solve the issue of podu lands as promised by the TRS party, to correct the errors caused by the Dharani portal and to do justice to the people. He set up a Maharaja's chair for the CM at his deeksha site.

Sanjay Kumar slammed CM KCR demanding to solve the problem of adivasi, tribals and people who were suffering due to dharani. The CM said that he will sit on a chair and solve the problem of podu lands many times from 2018 till now. But till now the problem was not solved.

The Chief Minister neglected to fulfill his promises to solve the issue of podu lands that was why 'Silent Deeksha' was taken up. Since eight years, the CM has made many promises and not a single problem has been solved.

The CM was shamelessly saying that Dharani was a great portal brought to reduce corruption but people were laughing as it made a mess in the peaceful lives of people. Whatever the CM does, he has the idea of doing good for himself and his family, Sanjay Kumar alleged.

He had no intention of doing good to the people Dharani portal was brought to grab the lands.

The CM should tell who has benefited from the Dharani portal which was full of errors. If one goes to tahsildar he says to go to the collector and the farmers were in a confused state.

Although the authorities have the feeling to solve the problem, they have lost that power in their hands. At least the idea of listening to farmers' problems was gone. The revenue offices were filled with heaps of applications.

It was stupid for the CM not to even have an idea to correct that. Even the TRS leaders themselves were talking about the sufferings caused by Dharani. The people were condemning it and CM KCR has not lost the least bit of concern.

Details of 15 lakh acres have not been entered in the Dharani portal. There were 50 percent mistakes in the registered ones. People were watching KCR's words of pride. Whenever elections were held he would be removed from the seat of CM.

Until yesterday, the CM, who used to pressurise journalists when they questioned them, has now come to the stage of pleading with journalists and that became possible because of the struggle of BJP, Sanjay Kumar maintained.

BJP state vice-president Dr. G. Manohar Reddy, former MP Ravindra Naik, former Alair MLA B Bhikshamayya Goud, district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy, Rajanna Sircilla president P Ramakrishna, state leaders Katakam Mruthyunjayam, state secretary Jayashree, former city mayor D. Shankar, State representative J. Sangappa and others were present.