Bandi Sanjay slams Congress over delay in phone tapping probe

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of deliberately dragging out the phone tapping investigation to divert public attention. In a statement on Tuesday, he questioned whether a “deal” had been struck between Delhi and the farmhouse, alleging that the masterminds behind the scandal have not been investigated or arrested.

Bandi Sanjay pointed out that despite two years of inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), no significant progress has been made. “They have dug a mountain and not caught even a mouse,” he remarked, adding that the public is laughing at the so-called investigation. He said the case is being prolonged like “a snake that cannot die,” with no accountability fixed on those responsible.

The Minister recalled that senior leader T Harish Rao had earlier admitted his phone was tapped and had even avoided answering calls for several days. Yet, he noted, no leader allegedly involved has faced arrest. He accused the Congress government of following the same path as the previous KCR regime, using the phone tapping issue as a political tool rather than pursuing justice.

According to Bandi Sanjay, the government’s attitude suggests it intends to keep the case alive until the upcoming assembly elections to serve as a diversion. He demanded that if the Congress had the courage, it should immediately arrest the masterminds behind the scandal. “The law should not be played with. Those who violate people’s rights must face the same fate,” he declared, urging transparency and accountability in the investigation.