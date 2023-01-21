Bandi Sanjay welcomes scrapping of master plans

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday described the decision of the State government to withdraw the master plans for Kamareddy and Jagitial municipalities as 'victory of farmers'.

Complimenting farmers of two districts for their fighting spirit, Bandi, in a statement here, called upon people to display the same spirit till they pull down the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in the next elections.

The State BJP president said he had personally participated in the agitation seeking withdrawal of the Kamareddy municipal master plan. "I, along with several BJP leaders, bore the brunt of the police brutalities and faced lathi-charges. The police foisted several non-bailable cases against us and subjected us to severe repression, but we did not yield," he recalled.

Bandi said during the KCR regime, not only farmers, but even common, middle-class people had plunged into a deep crisis. "For his selfish political interests, the CM pushed a cash-rich State to bankruptcy and created a distress situation for the common man," he alleged.

Asserting that the dynastic, corrupt and dictatorial regime of KCR has made the lives of people miserable, the BJP leader said if KCR rule continues for some more years, Telangana would become another Sri Lanka or Pakistan.

"It is time we all strive to drive away KCR from power. The tremendous fighting spirit displayed by farmers of Kamareddy and Jagitial should be emulated by people of the State;we request them to continue the same spirit till the corrupt regime of KCR comes to an end," he asserted.