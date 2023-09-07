Bandi, soccer and a kid in USA

Sanjay, who has been busy ever since he left America was seen playing football with a small child. He showed his football skills on the field

Hyderabad: BJP National General Secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has some rapport with the kids where he often finds time to play with them or interact with them. In such one scenerio Bandi Sanjay who is on a US visit from September 1 for ten days was found playing soccer with a kid. He has been participating in various programmes there such as spiritual conferences in many areas, meeting with many Telugu and Telangana Diaspora Associations.

Within this gap, Sanjay, who has been busy ever since he left America was seen playing football with a small child. He showed his football skills on the field. Sanjay shared the video on social media 'X' (Twitter). Sanjay will return Bharat after completing his tour on September 10.

Playing with kids keeps me going…

They call it Soccer, we call it Football ⚽… pic.twitter.com/PNvccd4nzD — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 6, 2023



