Bandi warns TG govt against rebranding Central schemes

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Monday that if the State government intends to change the names of Central welfare schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Garib Kalyan Yojana, ‘we will not remain silent’. In such a case, the Centre will directly implement the welfare schemes for people without the State government’s involvement. We urge the State government not to let the situation reach such a point.

Addressing the media he said, "We will not allow injustice to the poor in implementing welfare schemes. Isn’t it true that the Centre has provided free rice to people? What’s wrong with calling it Garib Kalyan Yojana? Why don’t you display the Prime Minister’s photo?"

"We have no objection to names the State government chooses for schemes funded with its funds. If the Congress wishes, they can name schemes after Osama Bin Laden or Dawood Ibrahim; we have no issue." The State government lacks sincerity in development. The Centre is fully cooperating with development efforts.

Over the last 10 years, the Centre has spent more than Rs 12 lakh crore. All development seen in villages is due to Central funds, including initiatives like Rythu Bharosa, community halls, crematoriums, streetlights and roads. These are all funded by the Centre. The Congress’ six guarantees promise lack sincerity. How can they select four schemes to benefit only one village in a mandal? What about the remaining villages? Haven’t those villagers also voted for the Congress? This is deceitful and hoodwinking people of the State, he added.

Bandi he asked if Congress leaders are funding the government schemes from their own pockets or using money from Pakistan or Bangladesh? "Both the Central and State governments spend money collected through taxes paid by people."

"In the past, when the Centre approved 2.4 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, isn’t it true that KCR failed to construct even one house, leaving people stranded? Isn’t it true that he deceived people with the promise of double-bedroom houses?"

The Union Minister said when sending nominations for the Padma Awards, the state government should think carefully. "How can someone like Gaddar, who was responsible for killing of hundreds of BJP activists receive a Padma Award? Don’t you know that he was involved in killings of BJP workers who were democratically protesting for their beliefs? Gaddar colluded with Naxalites to kill them.

He charged that the Congress and BRS are trying to incite people again using Telangana sentiment; but people now understand who benefited and who suffered due to Telangana sentiment. They will no longer believe the parties.