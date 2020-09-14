Bathukamma festivities to begin on Oct 16

Hyderabad: Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday said the Bathukamma festival would start from October 16 because of the Adhika Eshviyuja Masam effect.

A group of 32 priests and Siddhantis under 'Telangana Vidvatsabha' met Kavitha to explain to her about the Bathukamma dates. The priests said because of the Adhika Eshviyuja month, there was a change in the dates for Bathukamma festival.

Kavitha said the priests had decided on the dates after discussions. This time the festival would be in Ahsviyuja masam instead of Bhadrapada masam.

She said that the festival would be celebrated in a grand manner for nine days from October 16 onwards. Since Telangana Jagruti celebrates Bathukamma festival on a grand scale, there were enquiries about the festival dates.

She said the priests had explained that such a situation arose once in 19 years and there was nothing wrong in it.