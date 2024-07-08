Batting for socio-economic uplift of the downtrodden

Devarakonda: Nenavath Balu Naik, a prominent Congress leader in Nalgonda district, has played a significant role in the development of Devarakonda constituency. Balu Naik, who belongs to the Scheduled Tribe, Lambadi community, first entered the political arena as an MLA in 2009. His political journey has been marked by a focus on improving infrastructure and public welfare in his constituency.

In the recent 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, Balu Naik won the Devarakonda seat, defeating his political rival and BRS candidate Ravindra Kumar Ramavath by a margin of over 30,000 votes. This victory highlighted his continued influence and the trust placed in him by the constituents.

Before becoming the second term MLA in 2023, Balu Naik served as the Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairman, where he initiated several development projects. His tenure as ZP chairman and MLA has seen efforts to improve sanitation, healthcare, and education in the region. He has been particularly noted for addressing issues related to sanitation, ensuring better infrastructure and enhancing public services, which have contributed to the socio-economic upliftment of Devarakonda.

Balu Naik's recent victory in the 2023 elections is a testament to his enduring popularity and effectiveness as a leader. His contributions have been pivotal in transforming Devarakonda, making him a key figure in the Nalgonda district political landscape. His focus on development and welfare continues to drive his political agenda, reinforcing his commitment to serving the people of his constituency.