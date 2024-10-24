  • Menu
BC Commission Chairman’s Visit on November 8 - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh announced on Thursday evening that the BC Commission Chairman will visit Mahbubnagar Collectorate on November 8 to analyze the social, political, and economic conditions of backward class communities.

NagarKurnool: Nagar Kurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh announced on Thursday evening that the BC Commission Chairman will visit Mahbubnagar Collectorate on November 8 to analyze the social, political, and economic conditions of backward class communities. He said The public from Nagar Kurnool district are invited to express their views to the BC Commission Chairman and members at the Mahbubnagar Collectorate office at 10 AM on that day.

He said The BC Commission members will collect public opinions regarding the social, political, and economic status of SC, ST, BC, minority, and nomadic communities in the district. Various community representatives, public representatives, and interested individuals can submit their written opinions to the BC Commission team. He said Along with the application, the government-prescribed format should be filled out in five sets and submitted to the BC Commission Chairman and members at the Mahbubnagar Collectorate, as per the district collector’s statement.

