BC leader Bandi Sanjay will become CM: BJP netas

Kamareddy: District BJP president Aruna Tara and Kamareddy district in-charge Baddam Mahipal Reddy said that the people would bring the BJP to power in the 2023 polls.

District BJP party president organised the BJP flag unveiling function at Singitam village and Ausula Tanda in Nizamsagar mandal of Kamareddy district on Monday.

Tara, along with Baddam Mahipal Reddy and Banswada in-charge Malyadri Reddy, said that BC representative Bandi Sanjay would become Telangana's Chief Minister. She assured that the BJP would solve all the problems in rural areas in the constituency and urged them to elect the BJP candidate in Jukkal constituency with huge majority.

Baddam Mahipal Reddy said he was alarmed that the Hindu community was facing threat from other religions. He suggested that Hindus do not leave the BJP party despite harassments and threats from Rohingyas and other religions.

"The difficulties that we go through in comparsion to the sacrifices of martyrs and freedom fighters for the freedom of Telangana are very small," he said. He assured that they would always be there to support the BJP workers.

Later, at a meeting organised in Sangeetham village,around 100 women as well as hundreds of men from the village joined the BJP party. At Ausula Tanda village, a number of women joined the party. Later, the BJP opened an office in the Nizamsagar constituency.