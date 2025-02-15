BC Samaj to Hold Round Table Meeting on Caste Census Discrepancies

Mahabubnagar: The BC Samaj has announced a round table meeting to be held on February 18 at the Press Club in Mahbubnagar, bringing together BC caste association leaders, intellectuals, political representatives, public organization leaders, and student union members. The discussion will focus on the Comprehensive BC Caste Census Report and its alleged discrepancies. BC Samaj State President Sangem Suryarao will attend as the chief guest, according to BC Samaj State Secretary and Joint Mahbubnagar District President M. Srinivas Sagar.

Addressing the media, Srinivas Sagar expressed concerns over the Congress party's election promise of conducting a comprehensive caste census. He alleged that the process was incomplete, with BC population figures deliberately reduced while upper-caste numbers were inflated. He also pointed out that the classification of some Muslim communities as BC Muslims would be a key point of discussion.

One of the major issues to be debated at the meeting is the claim that the BC population was undercounted by 19 lakh individuals. Furthermore, reports suggest that several households were left out of the survey, raising questions about the accuracy of the data. Leaders at the meeting will deliberate on these concerns and announce a future course of action.

The event is expected to see participation from key figures, including Padmashali Sangham State Vice President Sarangi Lakshmikant, Kummari Sangham District President Buganna, Teenmaar Mallanna Team District President Ravi Mudiraj, BC Samaj Joint District Co-Convener G. Satyanarayana Sagar, BC Samaj Bhutpur Mandal Convener Anjaneyulu, along with members Vishwanath, Tirupatayya, and Raghu.